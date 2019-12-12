Blackbird Launches Cannabis Industry-Specific CRM Platform

TILT Holdings' Blackbird subsidiary has introduced a software platform for cannabis retailers that combines e-commerce, distribution, inventory management, and CRM.

The new version of Blackbird includes point-of-sale, delivery services, a loyalty program, digital customer messaging, and other capabilities in one cloud-based tool. It stems from the full integration of Baker Technologies' CRM software for the cannabis industry and Blackbird's e-commerce and supply chain capabilities.

"Two technology leaders have come together to create a powerful and versatile retail platform in the cannabis industry," said Tim Conder, CEO of Blackbird, in a statement. "Not only does the new Blackbird platform drive more sales and simplify operations, it lets retailers focus on what matters most: servicing their customers."

The new application also integrates loyalty and rewards programs within the Blackbird POS platform. Retailers can now customize their loyalty programs to offer points-per-dollar or visit-based rewards, set up point magnifiers to provide happy hour specials, and loyalty tiers to reward their biggest spenders. Dispensary customers can also do the following:

Join programs faster by having opt-in included in the checkout process of their first online order;

Redeem rewards as part of the online or in-store checkout process; and

Check point balances at any time to see how far they are from the next reward.

A variety of online and in-store marketing tools allow retailers to attract and engage more customers as well. These include a personalized multimedia messaging service and an online live chat feature.