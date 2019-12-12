Reputation.com Partners with Alorica for Unified CX Solution

Reputation.com, providers of a cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, is partnering with Alorica, a customer experience services and solutions provider. Thecollaboration will bring together the intelligence of the Reputation.com platform and the customer interactions delivered by Alorica to help companies collect and act in real time to improve customer experiences across the buyer journey.

Through this partnership, Alorica will integrate Reputation.com intelligence into a unified knowledge management platform to provide highly-personalized and contextual services to clients. This will enhance Alorica's global operations across 14 countries.

Alorica already supports many of Reputation.com's back-office and front-office functions. This collaboration will extend this partnership and allow both companies to extend the value proposition directly to their clients.

Reputation.com's integrated Online Reputation Management and CX platform helps businesses maximize their online presence and search rankings as well as increase engagement across search, social media channels, and review sites. Using advanced analytics tools, such as competitive benchmarking, traffic insights and sentiment analysis, Reputation.com uncovers trends in omnichannel customer feedback that can be used to make targeted operational changes to improve CX.