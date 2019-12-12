Reputation.com Partners with Alorica for Unified CX Solution
Reputation.com, providers of a cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, is partnering with Alorica, a customer experience services and solutions provider. Thecollaboration will bring together the intelligence of the Reputation.com platform and the customer interactions delivered by Alorica to help companies collect and act in real time to improve customer experiences across the buyer journey.
Through this partnership, Alorica will integrate Reputation.com intelligence into a unified knowledge management platform to provide highly-personalized and contextual services to clients. This will enhance Alorica's global operations across 14 countries.
Alorica already supports many of Reputation.com's back-office and front-office functions. This collaboration will extend this partnership and allow both companies to extend the value proposition directly to their clients.
Reputation.com's integrated Online Reputation Management and CX platform helps businesses maximize their online presence and search rankings as well as increase engagement across search, social media channels, and review sites. Using advanced analytics tools, such as competitive benchmarking, traffic insights and sentiment analysis, Reputation.com uncovers trends in omnichannel customer feedback that can be used to make targeted operational changes to improve CX.
"The more we help clients understand their customers, the better we can predict, prepare, and deliver an awesome service experience," said Colson Hillier, chief marketing officer at Alorica, in a statement. "We equip our service experts with best-in-class technologies to enable them to surprise and delight clients. Working with strategic partners like Reputation.com allows us to deliver a turnkey solution for our clients."
"Today's consumers crave one-on-one interaction with brands across all channels, both online and on site," said Jason Grier, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Reputation.com, in a statement. "The more insight we can provide service professionals into CX data and customer feedback, the more adeptly they can address and resolve service and support issues. By joining forces with Alorica, we're creating a powerful, complete solution to optimizing CX and a platform that can scale to meet the needs of enterprises in any industry."
Related Articles
Reputation.com Adds Google Services to Its Suite for Enterprise Reputation Management
09 May 2019
Reputation.com has expanded its strategic relationship with Google to boost results for clients online and on site.