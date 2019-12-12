Qualtrics Adds to the Experience Management Suite

SAP's Qualtrics unit has added capabilities to the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM), which includes Qualtrics CustomerXM, ProductXM, and BrandXM, placing customer alerts and recommended company actions directly into the hands of every employee across any organization.

With notifications delivered directly to their mobile devices, employees can take action in real time. For example, CustomerXM empowers front-line teams in the contact center to predict customer needs. ProductXM lets product managers test market fit on new products instantly. BrandXM helps brand practitioners tweak messaging to ensure their brand resonates with target buyers at every touchpoint. Whether they are in the office, out on the showroom floor, or traveling for client meetings, employees can be plugged in to how consumers are experiencing their business and can take action in real time.

The new capabilities also automatically analyze and detect experience gaps through social media, interactive voice response (IVR), product reviews, or other feedback channels and proactively send personalized notifications directly to employees' mobile devices.