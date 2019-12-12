Encore Incentives Launches Customer Loyalty Accelerator

Encore Incentives introduced Customer Loyalty Accelerator, a cash rewards loyalty app, on the Shopify App Store, seamlessly integrating it with existing loyalty programs and the Shopify POS.

The Customer Loyalty Accelerator helps merchants identify their high-value customers and reward them with an immediate cash incentive to be redeemed on their next return visit. In exchange, the customer provides accurate contact information the merchant can use to enhance personalization and obtain other competitive marketing data .