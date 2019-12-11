Acquia to Acquire Customer Data Platform Provider AgilOne

Acquia today announced plans to acquire AgilOne, a customer data platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AgilOne will add to Acquia's Open Digital Experience Platform, which harnesses the power of customer data and artificial intelligence (AI) to understand, acquire, and engage with customers.

"Marketers are demanding more flexibility and control over the tools they use for the customer experience. Unfortunately, many of these legacy tools are costly, lack real-time interactions and modern APIs, and lock data into silos where it's inaccessible to other applications," said Dries Buytaert, Acquia's co-founder, chairman, and chief technology officer, in a statement. "Built on open source technology, AgilOne and Acquia together will bring in data from any third-party system via open APIs, making it much easier for marketers to gain this single view of the customer and deliver better, more relevant customer experiences and analytics across every channel."

The AgilOne CDP brings customer data from online and offline technology platforms together into a single system of record, so enterprise-scale brands can build better customer relationships and increase customer lifetime value. Using machine learning to unify, cleanse and enrich customers' data, marketers can build more effective segments and optimize the timing and targeting of campaigns across a variety of customer touchpoints (including email, SMS, website, mobile, and more). Analytics and reporting capabilities ensure that marketers can quickly measure the effectiveness of their campaigns.

"Marketing teams and data professionals are under tremendous pressure to improve customer experiences through the use of data, but often fall short in delivering on that promise because data is dispersed across so many different technologies," said Omer Artun, founder and CEO of AgilOne, in a statement. "We're excited to join forces with Acquia to help marketers tackle the very big challenge of wrangling their data and applying advanced machine learning and analytics to deliver world-class digital experiences, no matter how the customer engages with a brand."

With this technology merger, built-in identity resolution unifies data into a single profile that serves as a single source of truth for analysis and personalization campaigns across all points of engagement, while cleansing data and eliminating duplicate or inaccurate records. Teams can bring their own machine learning models, choose from AgilOne's pre-built models to automate segmentation efforts, or configure business-specific customization into their pre-built models, which are then accessible across the entire platform.

AgilOne will be available to Acquia customers as both a stand-alone offering and a part of the Acquia Open Marketing Cloud.