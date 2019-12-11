SiteSpect Launches Product Recommendations Solution
SiteSpect has added to its suite of optimization and personalization solutions with SiteSpect Product Recommendations.
Available as a cloud-based service or via API, SiteSpect Product Recommendations leverages machine learning to deliver higher-quality recommendations. The solution also provides for customized use cases.
"We talked to many users of traditional product recommendation tools before we embarked on the design and development of our solution," said SiteSpect CEO Patrick Romich, in a statement. "The pain points were clear: inflated prices, a lack of ROI visibility, constraints related to placement of product recommendations during the buyer journey, and an inability to A/B test and optimize in order to truly enhance customer experience and boost revenue. This solution addresses all of those pain points and more."
"The markets we serve are very competitive, so our customers are constantly looking for ways to work smarter, cheaper, and faster without compromising the user experience," said SiteSpect's director of product management, Paul Bernier., in a statement. "We've answered these calls with quick, easy enablement of product recommendations anywhere, on any page, any place in the conversion flow, with no development or code pushes ever. We've also empowered merchandisers with the ability to boost and filter based on their business rules and a myriad of other criteria. By rooting all of this in our patented, best-of-breed optimization solution, customers can A/B test and optimize any aspect of product recommendations to truly see the conversion impact."