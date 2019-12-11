MeetingPlay Launches ExactMatch Lead Retrieval System
MeetingPlay today launched a lead retrieval system with ExactMatch technology, which can evaluate lead preferences and suggest additional prospects in real time.
The system takes advantage of artificial intelligence to act as a smart matchmaking assistant. When vendors meet and scan leads into their retrieval app, they'll receive even more relevant leads.
"If I meet the perfect lead, the new system can recommend several other people who are just like the original lead that I should try to connect with," said Joe Schwinger, MeetingPlay's CEO, in a statement. "That becomes very powerful because those vendors are investing thousands of dollars to be at this event. It's all about increasing their ROI."
With MeetingPlay's lead retrieval system, users can do the following:
- Scan leads instantly and save their information;
- Prioritize hot leads and forward them to the sales team with one click;
- Track all leads with the at-a-glance dashboard and take notes using text or voice;
- Create unlimited survey questions to qualify leads and filter them after the event;
- Use the communication suite to send emails, SMS text, meeting invites, and marketing materials to leads and prospects in real time; and
- Access lead information and seamlessly export data in real time at the show.