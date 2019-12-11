MeetingPlay Launches ExactMatch Lead Retrieval System

MeetingPlay today launched a lead retrieval system with ExactMatch technology, which can evaluate lead preferences and suggest additional prospects in real time.

The system takes advantage of artificial intelligence to act as a smart matchmaking assistant. When vendors meet and scan leads into their retrieval app, they'll receive even more relevant leads.

"If I meet the perfect lead, the new system can recommend several other people who are just like the original lead that I should try to connect with," said Joe Schwinger, MeetingPlay's CEO, in a statement. "That becomes very powerful because those vendors are investing thousands of dollars to be at this event. It's all about increasing their ROI."

With MeetingPlay's lead retrieval system, users can do the following: