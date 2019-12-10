Confirmit Adds to Horizons Platform

Confirmit has added features to its Confirmit Horizons platform to deliver richer insights from customer experience and research programs.

The major developments include new partnerships with Brandwatch and Tealium, a new Digital Feedback module for configuring web and app intercepts, and enhanced AI-driven text analytics. This combination enables businesses to analyze and act on digital feedback across social, app, and online channels.

The latest additions to the platform include the following:

Mobile App SDK that allows businesses to embed feedback collection into their existing mobile apps

Digital Feedback that lets users capture web-based insights and leverage tag management systems like Tealium;

Concept Miner, which supports human-guided artificial intelligence to uncover new topics so that text analytics is not limited to pre-defined category models;

Social Listening through a partnership with Brandwatch that enables businesses to import brand mentions from millions of data sources into Confirmit Horizons for AI-driven analysis using Confirmit Genius and Concept Miner;

Social Reviews, allowing users to capture and analyze social reviews from common review sites, with the option to configure new review sites as needed.