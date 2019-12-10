Luminoso Launches QuickLearn 2.0 Text Analytics

Luminoso, a text analytics provider, today launched QuickLearn 2.0, the next generation of its proprietary natural language modeling system.

"QuickLearn 2.0 is a significant advancement in our method of transfer learning," said Robyn Speer, chief science officer at Luminoso, in a statement. "More so than any other natural language understanding system, it can solve the difficult problem of how to learn about a new domain quickly, without bias, and without the need for huge amounts of training data."

QuickLearn automatically learns domain-specific terminology without training, setup, or ontology-building, enabling organizations to discover insights from text-based data, such as surveys, product reviews, and call center transcripts.

QuickLearn 2.0's advancements include the following:

Reduced bias with background space that is based on a combination of ConceptNet and word embeddings learned from text on the Web. When QuickLearn 2.0 analyzes a dataset, it identifies and counteracts biased language.

Enhanced conceptual matches by expanding QuickLearn's background space to take advantage of advancements in natural language understanding and doubling the dimensions of relationships across concepts. Improved conceptual matches help users identify the true impact of conversation topics and are particularly beneficial for domain-specific language, like acronyms and abbreviations.

Improved understanding across 15 languages, with updates to non-English language background knowledge.

QuickLearn 2.0 will power both Luminoso Daylight and Express for Luminoso Daylight, applications for analyzing conversational text, including support tickets, open-ended survey responses, and product reviews. QuickLearn 2.0 will also power Luminoso Compass, a platform for processing, categorizing, and tagging streaming text data, like call and chat transcripts.