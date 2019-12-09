Tulip Launches LiveConnect Messaging App

Tulip, a provider of mobile solutions for store associates, has introduced LiveConnect to support omnichannel messaging on the most popular social chat platforms, including WhatsApp, WeChat, and Facebook Messenger.

With LiveConnect, customers can communicate with retail store associates live over their preferred channels through a simple and intuitive user interface alongside the Tulip Clienteling App.

LiveConnect allows store associates to do the following:

Send and receive messages from popular messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, LINE and more;

Include attachments from the catalog or photo library to engage with the customer;

Leverage Tulip's chat routing capabilities to connect with customers messaging through social chat; and

Reply to customer enquiries routed to their stores.