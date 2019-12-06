Upland Enhances RightAnswers KM Solution

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, has updated its RightAnswers knowledge management solution with an enhanced decision tree builder.

The if-then workflow simplifies the management of information and streamlines customer service by simplifying complex customer inquiries and delivering conversational knowledge to the artificial intelligence-based technologies that power chatbots.

"The improvements in the newly released RightAnswers decision tree builder empower customer service teams to more effectively and efficiently respond to inquiries," said Keith Berg, general manager of RightAnswers at Upland, in a statement. "These improvements are a strategic enhancement to the already comprehensive knowledge management solution, equipping agents with relevant information to increase customer loyalty through quality support and to improve overall productivity."

Enhancements to the RightAnswers decision tree builder include the following: