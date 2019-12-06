Toluna Patents Algorithm to Improve Panel Completions

Toluna, a consumer intelligence platform provider, has received a U.S. patent for its new router algorithm-based system featuring dynamic profiling capabilities that put the right survey in front of the right panel member so more surveys are completed.

The new routing algorithm pre-qualifies respondents on demographic factors, including country, language preference, age, income, and education. Those replies are cross-referenced with routable questions covering multiple domains, which could include number of cars, salary earned, or employment status and position. For routable questions, answers are deemed valid, qualifying the respondent for the survey; invalid, making the respondent ineligible; or not answered. The respondent needs a valid answer before being included in a survey.