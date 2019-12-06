Toluna Patents Algorithm to Improve Panel Completions
Toluna, a consumer intelligence platform provider, has received a U.S. patent for its new router algorithm-based system featuring dynamic profiling capabilities that put the right survey in front of the right panel member so more surveys are completed.
The new routing algorithm pre-qualifies respondents on demographic factors, including country, language preference, age, income, and education. Those replies are cross-referenced with routable questions covering multiple domains, which could include number of cars, salary earned, or employment status and position. For routable questions, answers are deemed valid, qualifying the respondent for the survey; invalid, making the respondent ineligible; or not answered. The respondent needs a valid answer before being included in a survey.
"It's an honor to have this patent accepted by the U.S. Patent Office," said Frank Smadja, executive vice president of research and development and technology at Toluna, in a statement. "Engineers seek ways to increase efficiencies and user experience. Survey routing algorithms are usually based on random processes. Dynamically pre-screening survey respondents allows us to achieve better completion rates and improve the survey experience for our users."
Related Articles
Toluna Enhances QuickSurveys Scripting
19 Nov 2019
Advanced scripting will allow marketers to conduct complex customer research without a lot of coding.