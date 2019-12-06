ZoomInfo Launches Workflows for Sales and Marketing Automation
ZoomInfo, a provider of intelligence solutions, has released Workflows, a data automation tool for the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform, to streamlines sales and marketing activity by enabling users to deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right audience.
With Workflows, users can create a workflow to continuously identify new and existing prospects based on real-time B2B intelligence and deploy automated, timely sales and marketing campaigns.
Segmentation of audiences can be applied through intent, event, and news-based triggers, such as new technology installations, funding rounds, product launches, first- and third-party web activity, spending priorities, and other buying signals with additional company attributes. Integrations with popular sales and marketing applications allow users to marry ongoing custom triggers with essential prospecting information from ZoomInfo.
"Modern B2B buyers demand a personalized experience. Solely relying on standard and static company criteria to identify key prospects restricts sales' and marketing's ability to meet those expectations, especially when timing is so often the difference between a deal that is won or lost," said Henry Schuck, founder and CEO of ZoomInfo, in a statement. "ZoomInfo Workflows solves this problem with features that capture dynamic buying behavior across first- and third-party channels, as its collected, along with hundreds of rules to automate as little or as much of the go-to-market motion as they'd like."