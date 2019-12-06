ZoomInfo Launches Workflows for Sales and Marketing Automation

ZoomInfo, a provider of intelligence solutions, has released Workflows, a data automation tool for the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform, to streamlines sales and marketing activity by enabling users to deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right audience.

With Workflows, users can create a workflow to continuously identify new and existing prospects based on real-time B2B intelligence and deploy automated, timely sales and marketing campaigns.

Segmentation of audiences can be applied through intent, event, and news-based triggers, such as new technology installations, funding rounds, product launches, first- and third-party web activity, spending priorities, and other buying signals with additional company attributes. Integrations with popular sales and marketing applications allow users to marry ongoing custom triggers with essential prospecting information from ZoomInfo.