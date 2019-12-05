Brainshark Acquires Rekener
Brainshark, providers of a sales readiness platform, has acquired Rekener, a sales scorecard provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With Rekener, Brainshark will provide visibility into sales team activities, behaviors and productivity, to help them identify sales performance challenges and skills development needs early and address them via Brainshark's training and coaching solutions.
Rekener automatically creates a 360-degree view of sales rep and customer account activities using data from a variety of critical systems, including CRM, marketing automation, and other sources. Rekener captures this data to deliver sales scorecards that enable key performance indicators (KPIs), pipeline metrics, and benchmark data to be analyzed.
"Rekener puts the power of data directly into the hands of sales managers in their regular one-on-ones. We're joining forces with Brainshark so sales managers can use data to diagnose what's working and what's not working and then motivate sales reps to improve with training and coaching from Brainshark's world-class readiness platform. The end result is better quota achievement and increased revenue production. That's the promise of data-driven sales readiness, and we're thrilled to be part of it," said Alex Laats, co-founder and CEO of Rekener, in a statement.
"For years, we've said that true readiness is not just about the training a team member completes, but also understanding how effectively they put those skills and knowledge into action. We believe the right readiness platform should provide these insights, and that's what this announcement is all about. The combined platforms of Brainshark and Rekener will give CEOs, sales leaders, and managers a new, impactful way to directly correlate learning activities to sales performance and use that data to prescribe customized, data-driven training and coaching," said Greg Flynn, co-founder and CEO of Brainshark, in a statement.
Related Articles
Brainshark Introduces Sales Coaching Practice Field
30 Oct 2018
Brainshark's Sales Coaching Practice Field lets users rehearse their sales pitches before review by managers.
Brainshark Adds Text Training to Sales Coaching
30 Oct 2019
Brainshark has added written communication skills, Google support, and a knowlefge and skills library to its sales coaching and training platform.