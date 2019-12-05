Brainshark Acquires Rekener

Brainshark, providers of a sales readiness platform, has acquired Rekener, a sales scorecard provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With Rekener, Brainshark will provide visibility into sales team activities, behaviors and productivity, to help them identify sales performance challenges and skills development needs early and address them via Brainshark's training and coaching solutions.

Rekener automatically creates a 360-degree view of sales rep and customer account activities using data from a variety of critical systems, including CRM, marketing automation, and other sources. Rekener captures this data to deliver sales scorecards that enable key performance indicators (KPIs), pipeline metrics, and benchmark data to be analyzed.