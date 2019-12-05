NeverBounce Launches Sync Email Verification

NeverBounce, an email verification and list cleaning service provider, today released Sync, an automated email verification tool that allows users to connect with their email provider or CRM for daily list cleaning.

Sync runs NeverBounce's verification daily. It currently supports 16 email platforms and CRMs, including HubSpot, MailChimp, and Marketo, with many others on the way.

"On average, 2.5 percent of the emails we see go bad every month," said Brad Owen, CEO and founder of NeverBounce, in a statement. "That may sound like an insignificant amount of invalid contacts, but without dedicated cleaning, sending emails to those addresses can harm your sender reputation in as little as one month. With Sync, we automate the verification process, ensuring you avoid the possibility of sending to bad data, at a cost that's cheaper than one-off verification. You'll save more than just peace of mind, having confidence that your data is deliverable every time you press send."