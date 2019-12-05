CleverTap Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

CleverTap, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platforms, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status for technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous solutions in the Customer Engagement category of the AWS Retail Competency that help marketing leaders proactively attract and retain customers.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications. Achieving AWS Retail Competency differentiates CleverTap as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"CleverTap is dedicated to helping brands create and foster individual relationships, and the power and flexibility of AWS allows us to deliver a solution that enables companies to better engage with and retain their customers," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO of CleverTap, in a statement. "We are proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status, further underscoring the power of the CleverTap platform to help today's mobile-centric enterprises achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

CleverTap's customer lifecycle and user retention platform leverages machine learning to help users convert, engage, retain, and grow their mobile user bases. AWS allows CleverTap to ingest more than 10 billion data points in less than four seconds and send 2 billion messages in an average workday.