ID.me Releases Secure Identity Verification Solution for CCPA Compliance

ID.me, a provider of online identity verification, has launched an identity proofing and authentication solution for businesses required to comply with the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

ID.me's platform empowers businesses to streamline identity verification to comply with CCPA and reduce the risk of data breaches and hacks.

The CCPA, which takes effect Jan. 1, grants new privacy rights to California consumers.

ID.me's identity verification solution enables businesses to instantly verify the identity of consumers who submit subject rights requests (SRRs) or data subject access requests (DSARs). It integrates into existing digital workflows, privacy rights management software, and consumer-facing portals as an additional login option for customers or as a back-end identity verification solution for websites. With ID.me's portable one-time verification process, consumers only have to verify once to gain secure access across multiple sites where ID.me is integrated.