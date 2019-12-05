ID.me Releases Secure Identity Verification Solution for CCPA Compliance
ID.me, a provider of online identity verification, has launched an identity proofing and authentication solution for businesses required to comply with the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
ID.me's platform empowers businesses to streamline identity verification to comply with CCPA and reduce the risk of data breaches and hacks.
The CCPA, which takes effect Jan. 1, grants new privacy rights to California consumers.
ID.me's identity verification solution enables businesses to instantly verify the identity of consumers who submit subject rights requests (SRRs) or data subject access requests (DSARs). It integrates into existing digital workflows, privacy rights management software, and consumer-facing portals as an additional login option for customers or as a back-end identity verification solution for websites. With ID.me's portable one-time verification process, consumers only have to verify once to gain secure access across multiple sites where ID.me is integrated.
"We developed the most secure portable identity verification solution with the understanding that identity verification is the trust layer that supports every transaction between a business and consumer," said Pradheep Sampath, chief product officer at ID.me, in a statement. "While CCPA is a step in the right direction, we believe every organization should strive to make the world a more trusted place by proactively securing consumer data."