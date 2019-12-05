-->
  • December 5, 2019

Promero Launches SMS Marketing Services

Promero has launched SMS Marketing Services, a fully integrated, cloud-based outbound text and voice messaging platform that incorporates artificial intelligent Google Assistant BOT, advanced call routing to live agents, and full-service digital marketing services.

SMS Marketing Services provides the following:

  • The ability to collect customer contact information and then text, email, or send voice messages to large distribution lists;
  • The ability to send customers instant responses to questions through an artificial intelligent bot;
  • Written transcripts of text or voice communications in real-time and recordings of the entire customer journey from text-to-bot-to-agent; and
  • Done-For-You Marketing Service, a full service digital marketing and advertising service for managing marketing campaigns.

SMS Marketing Services combines digital marketing capabilities with mass text messaging; smart targeting based on subscribers data, interests, regions, or behavior; two-way, one-to-one texting; an artificial intelligence-powered chatBot; live agent transfer;auto marketing campaigns; coupon distribution; contact collection templates; drip campaigns; survey voting; appointment reminders; online sign-up pages; mobile keywords; short codes; SMS; MMS; QR codes; data capture; API integrations to CRM applications; and more.

"We are extremely pleased to offer SMS Marketing Services. It is a truly unique, one-of-a-kind marketing and communications platform,"said Gregg Troyanowski president oft Promero, in a statement. "Businesses of all sizes can improve customer acquisition processes through all channels and improve communications with their customers."

