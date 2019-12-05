Stream and Dolby's Voxeet Partner for In-App Messaging and Conferencing Capabilities

Stream.io has partnered with Voxeet, a division of Dolby Laboratories, to combine its chat technology with Voxeet's video and voice streaming capabilities to allow businesses to create solutions such as chat powered livestreams or video conferencing apps.

"Combining Stream Chat with Voxeet brings two industry-leading technologies together to give developers even more tools," said Thierry Schellenbach, CEO of Stream, in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to be working with the Voxeet team."

"After powering natural, life-like communications for some of the world's largest service providers, we're now thrilled to be working with Stream," said Andrew Border, vice president of the Business Communications Group at Dolby, in a statement. "This is the first step toward enabling the next generation of builders to integrate the magic of Dolby into brand new workflows and applications. We can't wait to see what developers will do with Voxeet and Stream."