LiveRamp Launches Privacy Manager Consent Management Platform

LiveRamp today launched Privacy Manager, a customer preference and consent management platform (CMP) .

Privacy Manager is designed to satisfy provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and other regulations like them.

"A solution like what we've architected with Privacy Manager can serve as a North Star for enterprises that wish to prioritize global compliance in a comprehensive and straightforward way," said Tim Geenen, general manager of privacy and consumer experiences at LiveRamp, in a statement. "A compliant business is a safe business, and companies can differentiate with a better, more transparent and intuitive consumer experience."

Privacy Manager is engineered to integrate across websites and mobile apps and provides a full audit trail. It provides both purpose-level and vendor-level choices. Its built-in tag management capabilities enable full control over on-site partners and vendors.

The debut of Privacy Manager signals LiveRamp's full integration of consent management technology from Faktor, which it acquired in April.