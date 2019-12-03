Madison Logic Launches ML Platform

Madison Logic, providers of an account-based marketing (ABM) platform, today launched the ML Platform.

Powered by the ML Data Cloud, ML Platform offers Journey Acceleration to streamline funnel management and empower marketers to approach ABM more effectively. It also identifies and prioritizes accounts, accelerating them down the funnel with a suite of account-based engagement and measurement tools.

"Historically, when B2B marketers attempt to execute an effective ABM strategy, they struggle to piece together traditional demand generation tactics with multiple disparate solutions," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement. "This causes a gap that often slows down the sales process. Madison Logic's new ML Platform helps bridge this gap and mobilize marketing and sales teams to operate in sync from start to finish to accelerate customer journeys through an increasingly complex funnel."

ML Platform provides automated account identification and prioritization by integrating CRM and marketing automation platforms with the ML Data Cloud's synthesized data. It segments accounts based on firmographic and demographic data and prioritizes them based on intent, technographic, and engagement data to allocate marketing spend.

The account-level engagement and measurement feature engages targeted ABM buying committees across relevant channels with proprietary ABM Lead Generation and ABM Advertising. It also measures account-based engagement throughout the entire revenue cycle and arms sales organizations with key account data to help inform when sales should engage account-based prospects with the most effective messaging.

An advanced optimization and acceleration feature personalizes and scales marketing messaging across channels at every stage of the funnel based on intent signals, account insights, and buyer characteristics; optimizes content and messaging based on account engagement data; and accelerates account velocity by leveraging website activity and email nurture via synchronization with CRM and marketing automation platforms.