Sprinklr Acquires Nanigans' Social Advertising Business
Sprinklr has acquired Nanigans' social advertising business, including data management, predictive analytics, optimization, campaign management, and granular real-time reporting across social media. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this transaction, Sprinklr now manages more than $1.5 billion of annualized ad spend across the major social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Nanigans is a performance advertising software company supporting the e-commerce and gaming space. Its clients include Wayfair, Zynga, and Quicken Loans.
Nanigans will maintain ownership of its incrementality business, which measures the effectiveness of advertisements.
"Since founding Nanigans a decade ago, we've always focused our resources on doing best by our customers, the most competitive performance advertisers. That's why we're incredibly excited for Nanigans' Social Advertising Business to join Sprinklr. The combination of our powerful ad management software with Sprinklr's unified platform is a natural fit for CMOs and in-house marketers around the world," said Ric Calvillo, co-founder and CEO of Nanigans, in a statement. "Sprinklr is also gaining an experienced team of leaders who understand how to help brands drive real business goals on social. I'm looking forward to seeing this team thrive as part of the Sprinklr family."
"Social channels, with their ability to micro-target and personalize advertising, are quickly emerging as the preferred destination for performance advertisers," said Ragy Thomas, CEO and founder of Sprinklr, in a statement. "Sprinklr's acquisition of Nangians' social advertising business will enhance our Modern Advertising product while also helping brands reduce the number of point solutions in their MarTech stack. With Sprinklr's Unified Front Office, brands will have a single platform for all their social advertising, marketing, customer care, research, and engagement needs."