Sprinklr Acquires Nanigans' Social Advertising Business

Sprinklr has acquired Nanigans' social advertising business, including data management, predictive analytics, optimization, campaign management, and granular real-time reporting across social media. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this transaction, Sprinklr now manages more than $1.5 billion of annualized ad spend across the major social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Nanigans is a performance advertising software company supporting the e-commerce and gaming space. Its clients include Wayfair, Zynga, and Quicken Loans.

Nanigans will maintain ownership of its incrementality business, which measures the effectiveness of advertisements.