CASEpeer Integrates with Lead Docket

CASEpeer has integrated its legal practice management platform with Lead Docket's lead tracking software for law firms.

"Intake is the critical point of sale for law firms," said CASEpeer CEO Darren Fancher in a statement. "We want CASEpeer clients to have the power of choice when it comes to their preferred tools, and we're excited to offer this integration. Lead Docket is a modern, robust lead management software which helps law firms increase accountability and conversions. CASEpeer shares in this vision and purpose."

The integration automatically creates cases in CASEpeer from retained leads in Lead Docket. For law firms using both technologies, it allows intake teams to focus on conversions in their dedicated lead management platform, while clients are managed in the case management system.