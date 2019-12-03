Lead Liaison Releases Captello Event Lead Capture Platform

Lead Liaison, a sales and marketing automation company, has released Captello, a single-platform solution for trade shows, events, and retail lead capture.

Captello's six-step process enables lead qualification, distribution, and follow-up decisions based on business rules. It delivers unique features to engage and follow up with prospects, including automated messaging in the form of handwritten letters, postcards, emails, and text messages. The user interface allows for deep customization of lead capture forms, company branding, and event cover tiles. It also allows users to measure results, capture crucial sales insights, and create a seamless lead flow process from capture to close.