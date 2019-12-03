TruFactor Intelligence-as-a-Service Now Available on AWS Data Exchange

TruFactor, an InMobi Group company, has released more than 40 TruFactor intelligence offerings tailored to specific use cases and industries on Amazon Web Services' Data Exchange, a marketplace for third-party data in the cloud.

"We are excited to make this unique aggregated consumer intelligence available for the first time on AWS Data Exchange," said Piyush Shah, co-founder of InMobi Group and CEO of TruFactor, in a statement. "Data scientists and developers can now easily discover and consume always-on TruFactor intelligence to power [artificial intelligence-]first applications and platforms across financial services, retail, urban planning, and transportation."

Within AWS Data Exchange, users can browse TruFactor intelligence offerings and start trials. Users can subscribe on their own or engage with TruFactor directly. Once subscribed, customers can use the AWS Data Exchange API to load data directly into Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and take advantage of AWS analytics and machine learning services.

"Data scientists and developers depend on aggregated consumer intelligence for diverse use cases, including customer journey mapping, investment analytics, urban planning models, and site location optimization," said Stephen Orban, general manager of AWS Data Exchange, in a statement. "We are delighted to welcome TruFactor in AWS Data Exchange as a launch partner so that data scientists and developers can seamlessly integrate this intelligence into machine learning models, applications, and platforms running on AWS."

TruFactor's anonymization platform and proprietary AI ingests, filters, and transforms more than 85 billion raw signals daily from wireless carriers, equipment manufacturers, and mobile apps into a unified consumer graph across physical and digital dimensions.