Pega Expands Cloud Choice Guarantee with Kubernetes Support

Pegasystems today announced support for Kubernetes to provide its clients a new option for cloud containerization orchestration on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Pivotal, and Red Hat. This is part of the Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee for clients self-managing their Pega applications on third-party cloud providers.

With this announcement, Pega now expands its Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee by supporting Kubernetes offered from AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service, Google Kubernetes Engine, Pivotal Container Service, and Red Hat OpenShift. Pega clients can host their Pega applications on these top cloud providers while also leveraging Kubernetes to orchestrate their containerization strategies.

Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee with Kubernetes is available now for all Pega clients currently operating on the current version of Pega Infinity.