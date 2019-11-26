Digital Advertising Alliance Launches CCPA Tools

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) has released a set of cross-industry tools to provide consumers a clear and recognizable mechanism to opt out under the pending California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which takes effect early next year.

The DAA guidance calls for web and app publishers to display a CCPA-mandated text link and a unique icon to California users on their digital properties. Clicking on the link will direct users to publisher information and options, including access to the CCPA Opt-Out Tool if third parties collect and sell data from the property.

The CCPA Opt-Out Tools will allow consumers to opt out of the sale of personal information, including its use for interest-based advertising, across all of the DAA participating companies from a website or app.

The DAA guidance and tools will include the following three elements:

A text link and green icon for publishers to display on their web and app-based digital properties. The DAA recommends that the text link read "CA Do Not Sell My Info" or other CCPA-compliant language.



The text link and icon will take users to a publisher-hosted notice that will provide user information and control. If the publisher collects and sells personal information, its page should include a publisher choice mechanism that allows users to opt out of the publisher's sale of that data. If third-party businesses collect information through a publisher's digital property and sell that information, the page should include a link to the cross-industry CCPA Opt-Out Tool.

The CCPA Opt-Out Tool itself.

"These tools create a simple and recognizable mechanism for consumers to express their opt-out rights under the CCPA for the sale of data collected not only on any individual site but also across sites served by third parties in the digital ecosystem that participate in the DAA tool," said Lou Mastria, executive director of the DAA, in a statement. "The tools also provide a timely implementation path for companies based on existing technologies and proven models." "The digital advertising ecosystem is incredibly complicated and interconnected, so we need tools that work both for individual companies and across the supply chain," said Michael Signorelli, a partner at Venable and legal counsel to the DAA, in a statement. "Today we're outlining the roadmap for our approach, so companies can begin taking the internal steps necessary to adapt their systems for rapid implementation with well-understood and deployed technologies. Over the next few weeks, we will quickly roll out the tools, guidelines, and technological specifications needed for full adoption."

The CCPA Opt-Out Tools will be available via desktop browsers, mobile web browsers, and a mobile app. The tools will be available in English and Spanish.