LivePerson Debuts SocialConnect and EmailConnect

LivePerson, a provider of conversational commerce solutions, today launched SocialConnect and EmailConnect, bringing social media and email into the LiveEngage platform.

Through SocialConnect and EmailConnect, companies can now manage the massive volume of emails, social mentions, and direct messages they receive in the same conversational platform they use to manage messaging channels like Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, and more.

SocialConnect currently supports public and private Twitter and Facebook conversations. Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Google My Business support is expected to follow.

With SocialConnect and EmailConnect companies can let their customers switch from email threads to messaging conversations, or from tweets to direct messaging, with the click of a button