SmartTouch Interactive Launches Mobile App for the NexGen CRM Platform

SmartTouch Interactive, a provider of CRM software for the real estate industry, has launched a beta version of its SmartTouch NexGen Mobile App with all of the essential tools of its SmartTouch NexGen CRM and Marketing Automation Platform. The app is available for use on both Apple iOS and Android devices.

The app allows sales professionals to create a contact engagement and lead follow-up process with targeted buyer communications.

"The new SmartTouch NexGen Mobile App was intentionally designed with the sales professional in mind. We've distilled the features enabled by the full SmartTouch NexGen CRM platform to the primary use cases that support sales engagement with home buyers and agents," said Robert Cowes, president and CEO of SmartTouch Interactive, in a statement. "SmartTouch NexGen now enables sales teams with even greater resources to employ best practices in contact engagement and lead management that drives more new home sales."

The SmartTouch NexGen Mobile App includes access to the most critical features of SmartTouch NexGen CRM, enabling home builder sales teams with on-the-go contact engagement tools, including the following:

Add or change contacts and contact details;

Track hotlist follow-up actions and set appointments;

Send emails, texts, and calls on the fly;

Explore buyer/agent social sites presence;

Log lead details and notes;

View key profile preferences;

Update lifecycle stages; and

Review summary of lead management activity.