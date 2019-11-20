Aviso Unveils Version 2.0 of AI-Guided Sales Platform

Aviso, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered forecasting and sales guidance, unveiled version 2.0 of its platform today to coincide with the launch of an industry-wide #NoCRM campaign that challenges the efficacy of legacy sales technology.

The #NoCRM campaign urges companies to reimagine the sales experience with a focus on performance, leveraging predictive artificial intelligence to bring sales teams more cost-effective, modern, and insightful software.

"CRM is 25 percent of all enterprise software, but less than half of sales reps meet their quotas and teams spend more time fluffing and wrangling data than closing deals," said Aviso's CEO, Trevor Templar, in a statement. "Our customers are excited about our 2.0 platform to shift focus away from CRM databases to using AI guidance for the core business of selling and serving customers."

Aviso's AI-powered guided selling platform analyzes data from sources like CRM activity, email, calendars, daily chats, and support and success tools, delivering real-time insights and next-best-action guidance to help sales teams.

Version 2.0 includes the following features:

Deal Execution Tools, including a machine-learning generated Bookings Timeline, Opportunity Acceleration with Pull-Ins from future quarters, and Informed Editing that gives users contextual help before they commit to forecasts;

Deal and Forecast Rooms that serve as dedicated workspaces for go-to-market teams, allowing revenue leaders to do what-if analyses, drive collaboration across deal stages with AI insights, use scenario modeling to optimize revenue, and auto-summarize forecast calls and deal-review transcripts;

Coaching Rooms that allow sales managers to improve rep performance, optimize actions, and devise winning playbooks based on deal intelligence mined from CRM data, past and current deals, and team-wide activity in Deal and Forecast Rooms; and

Contextual Nudges that provide sales reps with app-based reminders for deal success. Nudges enable reps to execute timely actions, recommended course corrections, and potential next steps based on industry- and deal-specific insights.

Aviso's 2.0 platform is currently in beta with select customers and is slated for general release later this year.