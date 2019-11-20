Viewbix Partners with Elo to Extend Video Marketing

Viewbix, a provider of video analytics and engagement platforms, is partnering with Elo, a supplier of touchscreen solutions, to enable interactive video solutions for retailers.

With the collaboration, Viewbix customers have access to Elo devices to interact with their customers at restaurants, trade shows, malls, events, and universities. Viewbix's content development tools enable marketers to add rich branding and interactive elements, from call-to-action buttons to email captures,to digital videos, and their proprietary analytics and performance reporting solutions. Further, Viewbix provides real-time insights into which messages resonate with their audiences.

"Elo's state-of-the-art touchscreen solutions are the perfect complement to the Viewbix platform," said Jonathan Stefansky, CEO and co-founder of Viewbix, in a statement. "The breadth and scope of Elo's point-of-sale products empowers our customers to deploy Viewbix-enabled content at point-of-sale, on digital signage virtually anywhere. For retailers, video marketing is a significant resource to drive engagement with holiday shoppers." "Video marketing's ability to deliver information makes it one of the most effective tools for sales conversion, and our products amplify consumer engagement with state-of-the-art interactive technology," said Kristin Roubie, senior channel sales manager for interactive systems at Elo, in a statement. "This partnership enables our customers to further augment our capabilities by harnessing the power of Viewbix's solutions to add rich branding and additional interactive components to their campaigns and bolster analytics on their videos' effectiveness to drive ROI."

Elo's nteractive displays range in size from seven inches to 65 inches and can be implemented in a broad variety of devices, including interactive signage, gaming machines, kiosks, hospitality systems, wayfinding displays, point-of-sale terminals, self-order solutions, interactive retail displays, and transportation applications.