Cryptowerk and Connecting Software Partner to Protect CRM Data with Blockchain
Connecting Software, a provider of synchronization and integration software, and Cryptowerk, a data integrity company, today released Smart Stamp Document Sealing with Blockchain Technology, a product add-on that can be embedded in any business application, including CRM systems.
With the add-on, documents can be sealed with one click with tamper-proof stamps based on blockchain technology. The user's working environment does not change, and the data integrity solution based on blockchain runs in the background of all existing system operations and processes.
"There have been many talks about the opportunities of blockchain but very little real-world application. With our solution, this amazing technology can be used by companies, the public sector, and industrial producers for their daily needs, proving data compliance and authenticity. We are happy that we have found Cryptowerk, a blockchain expert, who enabled us to leverage this technology for solving current business challenges," said Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software, in a statement.
"As a data integrity specialist, we are excited to partner up with Connecting Software, who specializes in integration solutions, and can bring our trust layer based on blockchain technology into almost every business software," said Dirk Kanngiesser, CEO Cryptowerk, in a statement.