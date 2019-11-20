Cryptowerk and Connecting Software Partner to Protect CRM Data with Blockchain

Connecting Software, a provider of synchronization and integration software, and Cryptowerk, a data integrity company, today released Smart Stamp Document Sealing with Blockchain Technology, a product add-on that can be embedded in any business application, including CRM systems.

With the add-on, documents can be sealed with one click with tamper-proof stamps based on blockchain technology. The user's working environment does not change, and the data integrity solution based on blockchain runs in the background of all existing system operations and processes.