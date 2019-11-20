Sprinklr Unveils Fall 2019 Release

Sprinklr today introduced its Fall 2019 release with more than 400 features, including Trustpilot and Microsoft Dynamics 365 integrations, a mobile app. These features spa the five products that make up Sprinklr's Unified Front Office: Modern Marketing, Modern Advertising, Modern Research, Modern Care, and Modern Engagement.

Included in the more than 70 new features that are part of the Sprinklr's core platform is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Connector that will allow agents to engage with customers on social and messaging channels within the familiar Dynamics 365 platform. Social care teams can also work within the Sprinklr platform and take advantage of bi-directional data synchronization with Dynamics 365. Other changes to the core platform include presentations and display native content stylingand a redesigned mobile app.

Among the more than 130 new features in Modern Engagement are a Trustpilot integration that allows users to engage and respond to ratings and reviews on Trustpilot through Sprinklr and incorporate workflows, automation, service-level reporting dashboards, and more.

Among the more than 60 new features in Modern Marketing are Smart Compliance, with an artificial intelligence-powered content review that automatically analyzes text and visuals against predefined campaign guidelines; a global planning timeline in the editorial calendar to help companies manage campaign strategies across all channels, markets, and business units; and video markup capabilities.

Among the more than 110 new features in Modern Advertising are Smart Bidding, which uses artificial intelligence to help advertisers ascertain the ideal bid strategy to deploy across channels and identify the lowest bid amount required to meet pacing goals.

Among the more than 80 new features in Modern Research are Smart Quick Insights, allowing users to perform, natural language searches within Sprinklr Explorer; and Smart Alerts in Benchmarking, allowing real-time notifications for brand and competitor activity, with alerts on accelerated outbound publishing, surges in engagement, or rises in follower counts.

Among the more than 60 new features in Modern Care are Sprinklr Live Chat, allowing users to add customizable live chat to their websites or mobile apps, manage chat conversations alongside other modern channels, and offer chatbots to answer simple questions; and Smart Alerts Applied to Case Data, where spikes and changes to a care issue will trigger a Smart Alert to ensure an agent is available.