Chili Piper Launches Collaborative Inbox for Sales Leaders

Chili Piper, a provider of sales scheduling solutions, has launched an email inbox for account executives and account managers that combines email with messaging, CRM integration, and task management.

"Our smart scheduling solutions have been incredibly successful at connecting sales reps to their prospects instantly, resulting in a huge increase in conversion rates in the early part of the sales funnel," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO and co-founder of Chili Piper, in a statement. "Now we're addressing the later parts of the funnel, enabling revenue teams to collaborate most effectively to help their prospects and convert their pipelines faster."

Chili Piper's Inbox provides the following features:

A main email view that shows only account-related emails;

The ability to share and re-assign email among sales team members;

Instant messaging for discussion within the Inbox;

Access to all account-related CRM information in a separate panel; and

The capability to implement task management and execution via templates, checklists, and suggestions.

The new solution is part of Chili Piper's platform that also includes smart scheduling and calendar applications.