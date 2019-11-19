Toluna Enhances QuickSurveys Scripting

Toluna, a consumer intelligence platform provider, has enhanced its flagship Toluna QuickSurveys platform with advanced scripting capabilities for creating and launching complex studies.

Working with Toluna, researchers select scripts with sophisticated types of questions, including enhanced logic, implicit timed responses, and transferring question and/or answer text between source and target questions. Scripts also enable respondent video open-ended questions.

"The advanced scripting significantly increases the range of survey projects that can be executed within the QuickSurveys platform. Researchers are no longer limited to drag-and-drop user interfaces; rather, they access enriched logic and design features that require minimal customization and programming knowledge. Clients get richer, deeper data that better defines what consumers are feeling, thinking, and buying for more informed business decisions," said Phil Ahad, chief digital officer at Toluna, in a statement.

The enhancements include the following:

Text Highlighter to enable packaging and advertising and marketing copy to be evaluated by respondents who indicate the words or phrases they like, dislike, or find confusing;

Logic that keeps surveys relevant to respondents by only asking applicable questions;

Timed Exposure that shows advertisements or package images at intervals ranging from 1 to 30 seconds before asking recall questions;

Grid Carousel to color code responses; and

Masking to filter questions so respondents will not see answer choices that do not pertain to them.