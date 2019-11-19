Customer Portfolios Launches the Portfolio Value Statement

Customer Portfolios, a marketing technology provider, has released the Portfolio Value Statement report, giving businesses a holistic view into the health of their customer files.

"Despite the fact that well over half of revenue typically comes from the top 20 percent of customers, marketers are so focused on acquiring new shoppers that this valuable segment is too often overlooked," said Augie MacCurrach, CEO of Customer Portfolios, in a statement. "With the Portfolio Value Statement, marketers can focus on these key segments and find the smartest opportunities to increase revenue."

The PVS gives marketers a total view of the segments within their customer databases, their revenue contribution by channel, and whether they are currently engaged and marketable, to help them determine where to invest their budgets to retain or reactivate customers, not just acquire new consumers.

The Portfolio Value Statement will also help marketers create more targeted campaigns with an understanding of each buyer stage, plus the right timing and offers that will encourage them to purchase again.