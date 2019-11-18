6sense Partners with Drift

6sense, an account-based orchestration platform provider, has partnered with Drift to provide account identification capabilities to customers using the Drift Intel feature. The integration between 6sense's Company Graph and Drift provides curated company-level data of website visitors to Drift Intel customers.

Joint customers can also leverage the integration to bring 6sense account segments and buying stage predictions into Drift to drive highly-targeted account-based strategies on the platform.

"As traditional marketing tactics like web forms and email have become less effective, sellers and marketers have adopted new technologies like 6sense and Drift to target accounts that meet their ideal customer profile and that are in-market to buy," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense, in a statement. "The partnership between 6sense and Drift enables B2B organizations to more effectively market and sell their solutions by engaging key decision-makers with highly personalized messages at the right time and place."

Drift Intel helps companies recognize high-value target accounts, engage them with personalized messages based on detailed account information, or route them to the right sales rep.