Airship Unveils Airship Journeys for Cross-Channel Customer Experiences

Customer engagement company Airship today introduced Airship Journeys, a visual interface for marketers that combines visual sequencing and cross-channel branching with glanceable views of goal-based performance to help marketers create, manage, and adapt customer engagement paths with a few clicks.

Now marketers can leverage their data and models alongside Airship's real-time mobile data, predictive artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create multichannel sequences

"Legacy visual builders were created for an email- and desktop-centric world with far fewer channels and little concern for where a customer was or what they were doing," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Airship, in a statement. "They've become complex and bloated in failed attempts to adapt to the new era where the customer experience is all about mobile and in-the-moment responsiveness with many more channels and a much greater expectation that interactions are personalized and contextually relevant. Airship Journeys embeds a decade of mobile expertise and proven AI into a completely new approach to ensure that marketers are successful and their customers have an amazing experience."

By combining the management of multiple channels into a single console, Airship Journeys helps marketers send the right messages to the right customers across apps, websites, email, SMS, mobile wallets, and more. Messages can be directed according to priority channels, customers' preferred channels, or fallback channels. A unified message composer allows messages to be composed once and then sent across multiple channels.

Airship's open platform approach also eases the consolidation and application of data and events across channels and existing systems. Airship Journeys incorporates cross-channel branching that automatically adjusts in real time to respond to customer behavior. It monitors and controls message frequency and uses predictive AI to segment audiences and automatically re-engage lapsed customers.

Among early testers of Airship Journeys were Allstate, Ding.com, GameStop, JCPenney, Kohl's, NBA International, and TGI Fridays.