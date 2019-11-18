Airship Unveils Airship Journeys for Cross-Channel Customer Experiences
Customer engagement company Airship today introduced Airship Journeys, a visual interface for marketers that combines visual sequencing and cross-channel branching with glanceable views of goal-based performance to help marketers create, manage, and adapt customer engagement paths with a few clicks.
Now marketers can leverage their data and models alongside Airship's real-time mobile data, predictive artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create multichannel sequences
"Legacy visual builders were created for an email- and desktop-centric world with far fewer channels and little concern for where a customer was or what they were doing," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Airship, in a statement. "They've become complex and bloated in failed attempts to adapt to the new era where the customer experience is all about mobile and in-the-moment responsiveness with many more channels and a much greater expectation that interactions are personalized and contextually relevant. Airship Journeys embeds a decade of mobile expertise and proven AI into a completely new approach to ensure that marketers are successful and their customers have an amazing experience."
By combining the management of multiple channels into a single console, Airship Journeys helps marketers send the right messages to the right customers across apps, websites, email, SMS, mobile wallets, and more. Messages can be directed according to priority channels, customers' preferred channels, or fallback channels. A unified message composer allows messages to be composed once and then sent across multiple channels.
Airship's open platform approach also eases the consolidation and application of data and events across channels and existing systems. Airship Journeys incorporates cross-channel branching that automatically adjusts in real time to respond to customer behavior. It monitors and controls message frequency and uses predictive AI to segment audiences and automatically re-engage lapsed customers.
Among early testers of Airship Journeys were Allstate, Ding.com, GameStop, JCPenney, Kohl's, NBA International, and TGI Fridays.
"I really like the ease of use, and linking the send time between messages which helped increase productivity for our team. Airship Journeys makes it easy to see what the user experience will look like and share that view internally," said Conner Fryoux, digital product manager at TGI Fridays, in a statement. "I'm eager to test out new use cases, and our leadership team is pleased to see more customers come through our doors."
"Airship Journeys allows us to make quick decisions and adapt critical journeys on the fly, from driving feature adoption and app store ratings to increasing transaction frequency at key moments in the lifecycle, all while taking full advantage of our own predictive models and historical data," said Sam Kirwan, app marketing specialist at Ding.com, in a statement. "The massive benefit is that Journeys has freed up our time, allowing us to examine cohorts at different life stages and apply more testing as we revamp our lifecycle marketing holistically—no small feat considering our customers span more than 140 countries."
Related Articles
Urban Airship Rebrands, Drops Urban from Its Name
17 Apr 2019
Urban Airship has unveiled a new brand name to reflect the dramatic growth of its customer engagement solutions.
MessageGears Partners with Airship
30 Apr 2019
Partnership brings Airship's advanced mobile engagement together with MessageGears' email and orchestration.
Airship Acquires Apptimize
27 Aug 2019
Airship gains a solution for testing and optimizing mobile apps and cross-channel user experiences.