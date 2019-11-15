Impact Expands Partnership Cloud

Impact, a provider of partnership automation solutions, has expanded its Partnership Cloud to help mobile marketers drive high-value app installs, prevent fraud, and manage all their partnerships in one place.

These capabilities help mobile marketers identify new growth opportunities beyond search and display ads and manage new partnership lifecycles from discovery and recruitment to optimization.

With Impact's Partnership Cloud, mobile marketers can track success and pay out with a CPI+ model that looks at post-install engagement versus traditional CPI.

The Partnership Cloud allows mobile app marketers to do the following:

Discover/recruit: Find other mobile websites, apps, and influencers who can refer new users to an app, and recruit them into a program with automated recruiting;

Contract/pay: Create CPI+ contracts to reward partners who are driving app installs that result in downstream app transactions, then automatically pay partners in their own currency when conditions are met;

Track: Understand what's contributing to growth by tracking which partners are driving app installs and downstream in-app conversions, across web, apps, and other channels;

Engage: Build out training and communications drip campaigns, task management, and full CRM;

Protect and monitor: Filter out fraudulent or misattributed installs;

Optimize: Measure the incremental contribution of all app partners and determine who is adding real value; and

Drive efficiencies to maximize budget.