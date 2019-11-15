-->
  • November 15, 2019

Bigtincan Launches Integrated Platform for Financial Services

Bigtincan, a provider of sales enablement automation, has released Bigtincan Financial Services, which brings together sales content management, sales training/coaching, and automated document creation in a single digital experience.

Bigtincan Financial Services is powered by the company's recent acquisition of XINN.

"XINN solved the major hurdle of building data-driven document automation workflows at scale with a wizard-like interface that requires no coding," said Patrick Welch, president and chief marketing officer of Bigtincan, in a statement. "The technology enables companies to dynamically assemble content with live, up-to-the minute data for a truly personalized customer experience."

Key capabilities of Bigtincan Financial Services include the following:

  • Industry-specific domain knowledge for Bigtincan's automated sales content management platform that recommends best practices and targeted content;
  • Document automation to automatically and dynamically assemble personalized pitchbooks, proposals, marketing collateral, and client reports with live data feeds and interactive content;
  • Integrated modern Learning Management System (LMS) with micro learning and video coaching capabilities; and
  • Out-of-the box integrations to CRM, marketing automation, content management, accounting, record keeping, and performance management systems, data repositories, and third-party data providers like Morningstar.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research