Bigtincan Launches Integrated Platform for Financial Services
Bigtincan, a provider of sales enablement automation, has released Bigtincan Financial Services, which brings together sales content management, sales training/coaching, and automated document creation in a single digital experience.
Bigtincan Financial Services is powered by the company's recent acquisition of XINN.
"XINN solved the major hurdle of building data-driven document automation workflows at scale with a wizard-like interface that requires no coding," said Patrick Welch, president and chief marketing officer of Bigtincan, in a statement. "The technology enables companies to dynamically assemble content with live, up-to-the minute data for a truly personalized customer experience."
Key capabilities of Bigtincan Financial Services include the following:
- Industry-specific domain knowledge for Bigtincan's automated sales content management platform that recommends best practices and targeted content;
- Document automation to automatically and dynamically assemble personalized pitchbooks, proposals, marketing collateral, and client reports with live data feeds and interactive content;
- Integrated modern Learning Management System (LMS) with micro learning and video coaching capabilities; and
- Out-of-the box integrations to CRM, marketing automation, content management, accounting, record keeping, and performance management systems, data repositories, and third-party data providers like Morningstar.