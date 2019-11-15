Bigtincan Launches Integrated Platform for Financial Services

Bigtincan, a provider of sales enablement automation, has released Bigtincan Financial Services, which brings together sales content management, sales training/coaching, and automated document creation in a single digital experience.

Bigtincan Financial Services is powered by the company's recent acquisition of XINN.

"XINN solved the major hurdle of building data-driven document automation workflows at scale with a wizard-like interface that requires no coding," said Patrick Welch, president and chief marketing officer of Bigtincan, in a statement. "The technology enables companies to dynamically assemble content with live, up-to-the minute data for a truly personalized customer experience."

Key capabilities of Bigtincan Financial Services include the following: