FayeBSG Adds Location Features to Sugar Mobile

Faye Business Systems Group has enhanced Sugar Mobile Enhanced (Sugar Mobile e) with routing, directions, an enhanced calendar view, expanded columns on list views, and more.

Updates to the Near By and Near Me functionality now provides in-app driving directions and routing with Google Maps JavaScript API. The routing also allows users to select multiple destinations and the app will route the user to all of the destinations and provide driving directions.

Additional features include new geolocation capabilities to find the records of nearby accounts, contacts, and leads, and a check-in ability where SugarCRM mobile users can check into locations from the mobile application. A record will be created if the check-in location is within certain proximity of the desired record's location.

Sugar Mobile e has all of the features of the existing SugarCRM Mobile app but was built as an entirely enhanced custom app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores.