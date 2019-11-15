Kenshoo Integrates Oracle Data Cloud's Third-Party Audiences
Kenshoo, a provider of marketing technology, has integrated Kenshoo Audience Manager with Oracle Data Cloud's third-party audiences, enabling marketers using Kenshoo to include these highly segmented groups into their own social advertising campaigns. The offering spans both Oracle's standard and premium audiences.
Oracle's standard audience segments are based on variables, including buyer profiles, consumer technology use, hobbies and interests, philanthropy, politics, proximity, seasonality, travel, and more. Premium audiences can be created based on purchasing data, as well as data and information from top transaction data providers. With Kenshoo, marketers can now layer these audiences, along with their own first-party audiences, to provide more relevant offers to more specific groups of individuals through social media.
"Through Kenshoo, advertisers can use our third-party audiences to increase relevance for groups of individuals based on income, past purchases, credit information, and many other factors," said Jenn Bow, vice president of platform partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud, in a statement. "Our premium audiences go even further to segment groups based on, for example, whether or not they've viewed a specific television ad, their job titles, or the industry in which they work. Kenshoo's extended reach enables the world's top advertisers to expand our audience network and harness the power of Oracle Data Cloud."
"Kenshoo Audience Manager provides marketers with the ability to serve the right customers with relevant and useful advertising across social media platforms," said John Dobrowolski, general manager of social at Kenshoo, in a statement. "We empower advertisers to choose from the highest-quality third-party data, implement it with integrity, and constantly improve customer engagement."