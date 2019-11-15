Kenshoo Integrates Oracle Data Cloud's Third-Party Audiences

Kenshoo, a provider of marketing technology, has integrated Kenshoo Audience Manager with Oracle Data Cloud's third-party audiences, enabling marketers using Kenshoo to include these highly segmented groups into their own social advertising campaigns. The offering spans both Oracle's standard and premium audiences.

Oracle's standard audience segments are based on variables, including buyer profiles, consumer technology use, hobbies and interests, philanthropy, politics, proximity, seasonality, travel, and more. Premium audiences can be created based on purchasing data, as well as data and information from top transaction data providers. With Kenshoo, marketers can now layer these audiences, along with their own first-party audiences, to provide more relevant offers to more specific groups of individuals through social media.