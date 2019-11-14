Oracle Introduces Digital Sales Solution

Oracle today previewed Oracle Digital Sales, a digital sales solution uniquely designed for high-volume sellers, business development leaders, and account managers.

Oracle Digital Sales is Oracle's first customer experience application featuring Oracle's new Redwood user experience, which the company introduced at Oracle OpenWorld last month.

Oracle Digital Sales brings together guided selling, artificial intelligence, contextual data, automation, and integrated voice and sales communication tools. It is designed to help sales reps focus more of their time and energy on qualifying leads and advancing deals.

Oracle Digital Sales also includes the universal search/conversation box that is central to the Redwood UI. Sales reps can "Ask Oracle" to not only find key information, such as which new leads have been assigned, but also add a product or update a price to a lead or opportunity without having to navigate to the transaction first. The action-oriented home screen is continuously updated with a notification stream of items requiring attention and quick links to take sales reps directly into records.

Within each record, a newsfeed displays every interaction in a single, contextual thread, including marketing campaign interactions, responses to emails, engagement metrics like which links were clicked, phone conversations, call transcripts, recordings, follow-up tasks, and appointments. AI is infused throughout to provide recommendations like which leads to tackle first or next best actions to take, in addition to the automatic scheduling of follow-up tasks.

Sales managers and reps can also track their progress against peers with a new gamified dashboard for goal-setting. Managers can create and track sales challenges, and reps can see how they stack up against peers and get insight into which tactics are working for teammates.

Oracle also today previewed Oracle Customer Data Management (CDM) for B2C Service. Oracle's CDM has already been available to Oracle's business-to-business customers, and now Oracle is making it available for business-to-consumer organizations, which typically have a much larger number of customer records.

Oracle CDM will help B2C companies create and maintain the golden customer record for tens of millions of customers in siloed systems. It offers the following three components: