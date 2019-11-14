Phone.com Integrates with SAM.AI

Phone.com, a provider of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration services for small business, has integrated SAM.AI, a network-powered CRM platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), into its platform.

Using Phone.com APIs, SAM integrations blend real-time call data with live CRM records, providing detailed sales activity metrics and reporting. The company’s voice-activated conversational AI lets executives get detailed sales activity metrics and reporting by simply asking a question about their team's call performance.

SAM is built with natural language processing and understanding and machine learning to process, analyze, extract, and present data in a format that mirrors real conversations.