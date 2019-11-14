Phone.com Integrates with SAM.AI
Phone.com, a provider of cloud-based unified communications and collaboration services for small business, has integrated SAM.AI, a network-powered CRM platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), into its platform.
Using Phone.com APIs, SAM integrations blend real-time call data with live CRM records, providing detailed sales activity metrics and reporting. The company’s voice-activated conversational AI lets executives get detailed sales activity metrics and reporting by simply asking a question about their team's call performance.
SAM is built with natural language processing and understanding and machine learning to process, analyze, extract, and present data in a format that mirrors real conversations.
"For support personnel, operators, customer service and human resource supervisors whose job it is to maintain the integrity of customer interactions, SAM provides the competitive advantage of insight to all of a company's voice interactions and related activity," said Ari Rabban, CEO of Phone.com, in a statement. "Successful sales-driven organizations are always looking for an edge to stay one step ahead of competitors, and SAM is a conduit for communicating business intelligence. For channel partners and managed services providers that must continuously innovate to distinguish themselves in a very crowded market, the combination of SAM and Phone.com adds a compelling value proposition to their services portfolio that will attract the small to medium-sized businesses they covet as customers."
"Using advanced artificial intelligence technology, SAM provides businesses with a unique opportunity to not just get their hands on data, but a means to easily consume and utilize insights that help them grow," said Raz Choudhury, CEO and co-founder of SAM.AI, in a statement. "SAM humanizes the CRM experience with its voice-enabled conversational AI and has evolved beyond traditional customer relationship management solutions into the world's first network-powered relationship management platform."