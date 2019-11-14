AskNicely Launches Performance & Recognition

AskNicely has launched Performance & Recognition, a mobile customer experience coaching app designed specifically for front-line employees.

"Incredible experiences start with incredibly engaged employees," said Aaron Ward, co-founder and CEO of AskNicely, in a statement. "We designed Performance & Recognition for employees who have the most power to actually impact customer experience and drive long-term outcomes like loyalty and advocacy. It's the world's first customer experience coaching platform that fits in your pocket."

AskNicely leveraged proven motivational psychology and gamification techniques to design the program. With it, employees can track their own specific Net Promoter Score ratings over time, see how they rank compared to peers, and receive achievement badges for performance milestones. When customers leave feedback about their service, employees receive push notifications.

Front-line staff or local managers can use Performance & Recognition to respond instantly to customer feedback or escalate larger issues. Any employee can also suggest improvements or vote on suggestions made by their peers. Leaders can act on the best ideas and respond to the rest within the app.

Executive dashboards provide at-a-glance performance metrics based entirely on customer feedback to pinpoint star employees, identify what they're doing differently, and send shout-outs to build a culture of positive appreciation.