Swrve Introduces Churn Propensity Scoring

Swrve, a provider of customer engagement software, has launched churn propensity scoring.

Swrve analyzes data from more than 14 billion touchpoints using industry specific algorithms and models to generate scores for each user interacting with companies, whether on mobile, web, or digital TV platforms. The churn propensity score indicates how likely each user is to stop interacting with a particular app. Companies can then act on the score to create retention campaigns and deliver them to users based on their individual propensity scores, in addition to other key behaviors and signals.