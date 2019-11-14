Swrve Introduces Churn Propensity Scoring
Swrve, a provider of customer engagement software, has launched churn propensity scoring.
Swrve analyzes data from more than 14 billion touchpoints using industry specific algorithms and models to generate scores for each user interacting with companies, whether on mobile, web, or digital TV platforms. The churn propensity score indicates how likely each user is to stop interacting with a particular app. Companies can then act on the score to create retention campaigns and deliver them to users based on their individual propensity scores, in addition to other key behaviors and signals.
"Having the ability to predict churn is exceedingly valuable for companies to drive retention and increase revenue. Swrve's flexible propensity scoring model enables marketers to segment customers and trigger engagement based on a combination of their churn propensity score and other behavioral data points," said Lisa Cleary, chief product officer at Swrve, in a statement. "Swrve's granular targeting capability is unique in the market and allows for marketers to create more effective retention campaigns, with relevant content delivered to their individual customers in real time."