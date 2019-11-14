SalesHood Introduces Sales Kickoff Automation
SalesHood, providers of a sales enablement platform and professional community, launched a Sales Kickoff Automation (SKA) system to help companies automate how their teams share stories, learn from the best,. and get certified before, during and after kickoff events.
"Getting teams to engage with each other to learn and share is hard work. We cracked the code to help companies get teams on the same page with Sales Kickoff Automation," said Elay Cohen, CEO and co-founder of SalesHood, in a statement. "Now teams can efficiently share video stories, learn from each other, access content, and get certified at scale in one system before, during, and after company sales kickoff events."
SalesHood's Sales Kickoff Automation (SKA) offers the following:
- Video Story Collaboration that lets users automate and scale how teams share, review, and search for videos to record deal wins stories, goal-sharing stories, networking stories, and recognition stories;
- Kickoff Program Guides that let users publish kickoff program agenda, communications, speaker presentations, Ask Me Anything (AMA) forums, and Q&A to the SalesHood mobile application;Content Library that lets users organize speaker presentations and new playbooks in one place;
- Real-Time Testing that lets users keep teams engaged with real-time workshop quizzes and assessments with leaderboards providing visibility and accountability;
- Post-Event Certifications that ensure everyone retains the knowledge with post-event assessments and certifications; and
- Leaderboards that ensure everyone completes assignments and stays engaged with completion leaderboards by individual, manager, team, and segment.