SalesHood Introduces Sales Kickoff Automation

SalesHood, providers of a sales enablement platform and professional community, launched a Sales Kickoff Automation (SKA) system to help companies automate how their teams share stories, learn from the best,. and get certified before, during and after kickoff events.

"Getting teams to engage with each other to learn and share is hard work. We cracked the code to help companies get teams on the same page with Sales Kickoff Automation," said Elay Cohen, CEO and co-founder of SalesHood, in a statement. "Now teams can efficiently share video stories, learn from each other, access content, and get certified at scale in one system before, during, and after company sales kickoff events."