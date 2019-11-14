StatSocial Launches the Silhouette Audience Insights Platform

StatSocial has released Silhouette, an audience platform that uses social media insights to help companies characterize and reach anonymized personas based on earned media consumption, influencers, passions, personalities, and interests.

Silhouette helps deliver highly deterministic, actionable data and media campaigns across any persona or intended audience. It connects social content engagement with actual company revenue and other business outcomes.

Silhouette is built on a identity knowledgebase of more than 1.2 billion social accounts sourced from 60 platforms and more than a million websites, all linked to 300 million individuals and a billion mobile devices covering more than 70 percent of U.S. households. Silhouette's underlying taxonomy includes more than 85,000 categories of earned media content consumption, influencers, brand preferences, interests, personality profiles, and passions. This taxonomy reflects actual consumer choices, actions, and behaviors, and is regularly updated. Patented artificial intelligence algorithms enable this information to be anonymized, indexed, and analyzed and then immediately used in marketing campaigns.