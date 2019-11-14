StatSocial Launches the Silhouette Audience Insights Platform
StatSocial has released Silhouette, an audience platform that uses social media insights to help companies characterize and reach anonymized personas based on earned media consumption, influencers, passions, personalities, and interests.
Silhouette helps deliver highly deterministic, actionable data and media campaigns across any persona or intended audience. It connects social content engagement with actual company revenue and other business outcomes.
Silhouette is built on a identity knowledgebase of more than 1.2 billion social accounts sourced from 60 platforms and more than a million websites, all linked to 300 million individuals and a billion mobile devices covering more than 70 percent of U.S. households. Silhouette's underlying taxonomy includes more than 85,000 categories of earned media content consumption, influencers, brand preferences, interests, personality profiles, and passions. This taxonomy reflects actual consumer choices, actions, and behaviors, and is regularly updated. Patented artificial intelligence algorithms enable this information to be anonymized, indexed, and analyzed and then immediately used in marketing campaigns.
"The key to a brand's marketing success is a deep understanding of who its customers are. We believe social media and blogs can provide this understanding, so three years ago we set out to make the hidden secrets of social data more available to marketing decision makers. Properly structured, this data provides a valuable new perspective into what audiences engage with, read, and think about any conceivable topic. The challenge we faced was how to structure and manage this information so it would be both meaningful and accessible, and to do this at an anonymized audience level. To accomplish this we built Silhouette. No other platform offers the depth of insights or delivers accurate audience data at such scale across the marketing ecosystem," said Michael Hussey, president and founder of StatSocial, in a statement.
"Silhouette is unique in how it enables the merger of traditional market research, PR, and communications with digital marketing. We have yet to encounter an audience, persona, or trending topic that we couldn't construct with Silhouette's taxonomy and patented AI," said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial, in a statement. "With Silhouette, direct-to-consumer companies can turn their surveys and market research into highly scalable, deterministic audiences by including or excluding personality, earned media engagement, and passions. Likewise, business-to-business companies can create accurate audiences based on the followers of influencers or earned media topics, such as industry events, trends, or articles."