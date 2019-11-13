LiveChat Joins the PrestaShop Marketplace

LiveChat has joined forces e-commerce software provider PrestaShop, allowing almost 40,000 merchants to add live chat tool to their online shops directly from PrestaShop's administrator panel.

"PrestaShop's environment, consisting of small and medium stores, is great for our product. There is no secret, live chat features are crucial for any online store and proved to have an impact on increasing sales revenue," said LiveChat Partnerships Manager Pawel Halas in a statement. "What we appreciate a lot in PrestaShop is its open-platform model that enables us to build the integration in a way that is super-easy for any merchant to install and use."