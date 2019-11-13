Luminoso Joins UiPath's RPA Ecosystem

Luminoso, a text analytics solutions provider, is partnering with UiPath, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company, and joining UiPath Go!, a marketplace for automation and artificial intelligence.

Through the partnership, UiPath customers can use Luminoso's software to automatically classify text-based customer communications and route high volumes of inquiries.

"Organizations today need to be able to respond to outreach from customers in both a timely and meaningful fashion. However, customer service representatives find themselves spending more time triaging, trying to understand the nature of the inquiry rather than being able to provide targeted resolution," said Ying Chen, chief product and marketing officer at Luminoso, in a statement.

Luminoso's ticket classification automation is built on top of Luminoso Compass, a supervised classification platform. With Luminoso, UiPath users can classify and label streaming unstructured conversational text to predict the best classifier, which can be used to feed into any customer service automation platform to drive workflow.